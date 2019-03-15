16-year-old boy slashed for objecting to water balloons at Ulhasnagar

national

The 12-year-old boy and his friends were making a nuisance of themselves at Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar on Thursday. They had been catching people unawares since the morning and people had become fed up of the nuisance

A 16-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar was slashed on the stomach by a 12-year-old boy after the former objected to the water balloons being thrown at him some minutes earlier. Some passers-by took the boy to hospital and informed the police.

Hit by balloons

The 16-year-old boy Nishu Pandey was headed for some classes when he got hit by balloons. Furious, he went looking for the boys. He found one of them and while he was arguing with him, the younger boy whipped out a knife and slashed him on the stomach.

Nishu's father Ajay Pandey said, "What kind of Holi is this? My son is only 16 and his injury is so serious that we have had to shift him to KEM hospital. He has been given stitches and his condition is still serious. The doctors are saying that his injury is serious. I am so upset and I do not know what I should do next. This is not acceptable for any child."

Copspeak

Ulhasnagar police station officer PSI N Khare, said, "We were informed about the incident by passers-by and we immediately took the injured to the hospital and registered a case against the minor accused. We produced him in a juvenile court. We have taken strict action against all the miscreants who were throwing balloons."

