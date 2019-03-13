Mumbai Crime: Student stabs 17-year-old over mobile game in Kurla

crime

The 17-year-old who was stabbed and who was admitted in serious condition in Sion Hospital, is reportedly out of danger now. The cops have filed a case of attempt to murder against two minors

A 16-year-old student stabbed a 17-year-old in Kurla East on Monday night apparently over an online mobile game PUBG. However, the police have ruled out the PUBG angle saying, investigations so far haven't revealed any such details.

On March 11, around 10.30pm, two brothers living in Chunabhatti had called the 17-year-old to Shivaji Ground in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East to settle some differences. When the teen, a resident of Qureshi Nagar, Kurla, had gone to meet them, a scuffle broke out. One of the brothers, a 16-year-old, stabbed the 17-year-old in the scuffle. The attack was so severe that the 17-year-old's intestines spilled out. A friend he had brought along got stabbed, too.

On hearing the ruckus, residents called the police, who reached the spot within minutes and nabbed both brothers from the spot, with the knife. "We have booked two minor boys in connection with the attack. The boy who was attacked was taken to Sion Hospital, he is out of danger now," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar Police station. "We have booked the brothers under various IPC sections," the officer added.

According to one of the friends of the injured boy, the boys had a dispute over the mobile phone game PUBG. "The brother of the accused had an issue with the 17-year-old. They used to play the game together and were upset with him over the same. But, the exact reason of the attack is unknown to me, too," the friend said on condition of anonymity.

