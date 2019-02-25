Mumbai crime: Man stabs sister multiple times over property ownership in Bandra

crime

The police alleged that the siblings always fought over the ownership of their mother's house.

Representational image

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested a 50-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his sister a shocking six times with a knife due to disputes over ownership of property.

As per the police, the accused Karamveer Dumra lived in a slum with his mother Laxmi, 66 and sister Parbi Chavria, 47.

The police alleged that the siblings always fought over the ownership of their mother's house.

According to Hindustan Times, both Dumra and Chavria were married but did not live with their respective spouses.

Police said that last week, Dumra threatened his mother and sister and warned them if he did not get ownership of the house he would "teach them a lesson." He also wanted his sister to return to her husband and live there.

Chavria and her mother then approached the BKC police station and lodged a non-cognisable complaint (where police can arrest without a warrant) against him.

On Saturday morning, Dumra stabbed Chavria six times with a knife. The local residents alerted the police and the accused was nabbed within hours. Chavria was rushed to Bhabha hospital and her condition is now stable.

Dumra was arrested under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to murder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.