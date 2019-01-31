Spurned lover attacks childhood friend after she turns down proposal; tried to kill self

crime

While she started screaming for help, the auto driver drove to the nearby traffic police beat chowky and alerted the cops. In the meantime, Kunal stabbed himself in the stomach and even tried to slit his throat

Representation picture

Twenty-two-year-old Kunal Bavdhane was full of hope when he decided to propose to his childhood friend Vrushali Jadhav, 20, after meeting her near Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivli East on Wednesday afternoon. But when she turned down his proposal, Kunal became violent and attacked her multiple times with a knife, Not only this, he also tried to kill himself."

However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in intervened at the right time and called the police, who then rushed the culprit to the hospital. According to the police, Kunal and Vrushali knew each other since childhood as earlier both of them resided in Walkeshwar. Recently, the girl's family shifted to Bhayandar. Vrushali works in a Borivli-based private bank, while Kunal is a staffer at an international tours and travel company.

On Wednesday, when the culprit asked her to meet him near SGNP, she arrived at the spot around afternoon as promised. But when she refused to get into a relationship with Kunal and immediately boarded an auto to return, he got into the vehicle and attacked her with a kitchen knife. He stabbed her on the chest, mouth, shoulder and head.

On being informed, the Kasturba Marg police rushed to the spot and carried Kunal into their van to take him to the hospital. Locals had rushed Vrushali to Shatabdi Hospital before the cops arrived. Police sources further said that while they were on their way to hospital, the culprit jumped off the van and got underneath a vehicle parked nearby. However, the cops managed to pull him out and take him to the hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, "Condition of both the victim and the culprit is critical. They have been admitted to the ICU. We have informed their parents about it. A case has been registered and investigation is on."

