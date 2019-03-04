Angry youth stabs five pedestrians after girlfriend snubs marriage proposal

crime

Drunk accused arrested and charged after going on a rampage on the streets of Nagpur

Nagpur: A 19-year-old youth created panic when he went into a stabbing spree on the streets of Nagpur. The accused identified as Hritik was in an inebriated state and stabbed five pedestrians on the streets. The accused has been arrested and all five victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the youth was snubbed by his girlfriend after he proposed her. Feeling rejected and under the influence of alcohol, he attacked innocent people on the road in a fit of rage.

According to Times Now News, Hritik alias Somesh Vilas Parate attacked pedestrians at around 10 PM on Monday in Nagpur. The victims were identified as Raju Nandanvar, Jitendra Mohadikar, Ramesh Nighare, Pratish Khapre and Shekhavat Ansari.

Following the ghastly incident, Nagpur police arrested Hritik and interrogated him for his crime. He revealed that he was heartbroken since he was not able to meet his girlfriend as she had quit college and took up a job in a private company. She reportedly couldn't continue with her studies because of financial problems. As a result of the separation, Hritik was depressed and took to alcohol. However, due to his alcoholism, the girl began avoiding him.

As per reports, Hritik met the girl in the Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur a few days ago and proposed her, but she refused and in a fit of anger, he attacked her. The girl then filed a complaint against him at the Ganeshpeth police station.

The accused met the girl once again on Monday night and proposed her but once again she refused his proposal and left. Feeling rejected, the accused stabbed five pedestrians in the same area. Following the incident, the police arrested him and a case was registered against him under section 307. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

