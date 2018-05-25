Search

16-year-old deaf and mute girl raped in Uttar Pradesh

May 25, 2018, 17:30 IST | PTI

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was alone at her house, police officer Munishwar said

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was alone at her house, police officer Munishwar said.

He said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl's father. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the officer said.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprit, he said.

