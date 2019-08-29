16 years of Gangaajal: Ajay Devgn pens a note on this 'eye-opener' film

bollywood

Ajay Devgn's film, Gangaajal (2003) completes 16 years on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The film also featured actress Gracy Singh

Ajay Devgn shared this poster on his Instagram account.

Ajay Devgn's Gangaajal that released in 2003 was a critically acclaimed film and an "eye-opener" at the "right time", says the film's lead actor, who played the role of a cop in the film. The film that also featured actress Gracy Singh completes 16 years on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Ajay Devgn shared a note on his Instagram with Gangaajal's poster and wrote: "16 years of #Gangaajal. A film that was an eye-opener on corruption, caste-politics and other social evils. Found the right voice at the right time (sic)."

Gangaajal is directed by Prakash Jha and revolved around a heroic police officer played by Ajay Devgn, who is on a mission to expose a corrupt politician. Ironically, Ajay leads the team of corrupt police officers to fight corruption. Ajay Devgn has delved into all kinds of genres - from romantic, action-comedy, horror-comedy to action movies and scripts inspired from real-life heroes.

Ajay Devgn recently announced his film, Maidaan that revolved around the sport football. The film is based on the legendary former player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor and also features national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, and is slated to release in 2020.

Apart from this, the 50-year-old actor is also shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay also has a south film, RRR by SS Rajamouli, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

