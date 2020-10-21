17-year-old gang-raped for refusing to meet boyfriend, body dumped in canal

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by her boyfriend and his accomplice in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district after she refused to meet him.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim's family was against their relationship. The girl had been missing for some days, the police said. On finding out about the relationship, the police interrogated her boyfriend and he confessed to committing the crime.

"They threw her into the canal after raping her. We had informed the police that the body has been found in the canal after which they reached the spot," the victim's brother was quoted as saying.

The accused have been arrested and a case of murder and gang-rape has been registered against them.

In another incident, four people, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman. Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against two men on charges of gang-rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy, police said.

According to the complaint filed on October 18, the woman was brought by the two men to the house of another accused in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on September 28 and raped. Later, the two men took the woman to Prayagraj and raped her before fleeing.

In wake of the rising crime against women, the Yogi Adityanath government launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign last week for the security of women in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 23 persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment from October 19 to October 20 in connection with cases of crime against women and children.

