18 flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

national

According to sources, nine Delhi bound flights had to be diverted to Jaipur while three flights were diverted to Lucknow and Amritsar each

Representational Image

Owing to the bad weather conditions in the national capital, at least 14 domestic and four international flights were diverted between 6 pm to 7 pm on Thursday. According to sources, nine Delhi bound flights had to be diverted to Jaipur while three flights were diverted to Lucknow and Amritsar each.

Furthermore, two flights were diverted to Varanasi and another to Indore due to low visibility. On Thursday evening, various parts of the national capital were hit by heavy rains and hailstorm bringing temperature further down.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever