18-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who came to India for treatment goes missing in West Bengal

An 18-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who came to India for treatment, has been missing for a fortnight, police said today. The woman came to Duttafulia, close to India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district, on February 18 with her father and had gone missing on March 2. A missing complaint was lodged with Dhantala police station on March 15.

Police said investigation has started into the case. The missing woman and her father were staying at their relative's place in Duttafulia and she was undergoing treatment for her neurological problem. After she had gone missing, her father Pintu Shikdar searched for her in all probable places without success and returned to their Magura district home in Bangladesh, thinking that she might have gone back there, police said. However, Shikdar came back to Nadia after a few days as she had not returned home, and lodged a missing diary with the police.

