18 Years of Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama is all about opulence

Celebrated as one of the most admired films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, continues to remain one of the most notable works of Indian cinema. Today, July 12, 2020 marks 18 years of Devdas and there are various reasons for us to get nostalgic about this epic love story.

A visual treat for film aficionados, the film had left the audiences spellbound with it's storyline, grandiose sets, splendid costumes and scintillating music. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London and falls in love with his next-door neighbour Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). As Paro marries ends up marrying someone else, Devdas becomes heartbroken and turns into an alcoholic. While he tries to deal with the pain of separation from his childhood sweetheart, Devdas finds support in courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit Nene).

Everything from solid performances to it's blockbuster songs, this adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, truly traversed the boundaries of Indian cinema. A rendition of love and fate, the magnum opus was India's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2003 and even was screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The landmark film won in various categories at the 48th Filmfare Awards including the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Choreography, Best Art Director and many more. Film's all three leads even won big at the 50th National Film Awards. Devdas was then declared as the Best Foreign Language Film at the British Academy Film Awards. In addition to this, the romantic saga was even hailed at the Star Screen and Zee Cine Awards the same year.

Even after 18 years of it's release, Devdas continues to wins us with it's sheer opulence. Each time Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together, the screen truly smouldered and Madhuri Dixit Nene beautifully spread magic with her class act. Cinema maverick Sanjay Leela Bhansali truly outdid himsef with this film and it will always be regarded as one his best works of all times.

