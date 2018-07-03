18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor nostalgic

Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of the longest running TV show, completes 18 years. Its producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share some emotional posts about the show

Smriti Irani and late Sudha Shivpuri in a still from Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which began on this day 18 years ago, changed life for producer Ekta Kapoor and for actress Smriti Irani, who is now a Union Minister.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, an Indian soap opera which was on top of all the saas-bahu dramas on TV, ruled the small screen for more than eight years after starting on July 3, 2000. It told the story of Tulsi Virani, essayed effortlessly by Smriti, who set out to be the ideal daughter-in-law, wading through the trials and tribulations of living in a huge joint family.

On social media, Ekta penned a message as she shared an old photograph of herself with Smriti, with whom she continues to share a bond of friendship.

Ekta, who spearheads Balaji Telefilms, wrote: "18 years ago this day Star Plus and Sameer Nair changed my life, and a star unimaginable from a relatively new medium was born - Smriti Irani. Thank you Ronit Bose Roy, Shobha Kapoor, Rajesh Joshi and all who made this show."

Smriti thanked Ekta and even her fans in a post.

"18 years ago began a journey that changed my life forever, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor you believed in me when no one wanted to take a chance. Fans and friends thank you for the support and blessings," she wrote.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever