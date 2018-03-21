19 die as bus crashes into ravine in Philippines

Police say at least 19 people were killed when a passenger bus careened off a road and fell into a ravine south of the Philippine capital



Representation pic

Police say at least 19 people were killed when a passenger bus careened off a road and fell into a ravine south of the Philippine capital. Police investigator Alexis Go tells The Associated Press that a mechanical problem may have caused the driver to lose control. Seventeen other people were injured in the crash last night in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province.

Police officer Ian Villanosa said today that the bus driver was among the dead. Villanosa said part of the winding road where the accident happened was under repair.

