19-year-old student collapses, dies at exam centre

The student felt uneasy before the test and he collapsed on a table without being able to take the exam at the centre in Paradise locality, they said

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student, who came to a college in the city to appear for his Intermediate (10+2) annual exam Saturday, collapsed and died at the examination centre, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and doctors declared him dead, they said. The exact reason for the death would be known after a medical report is obtained as per procedures, police said, adding that a case has been registered following a complaint from the student's father.

