1971 War veteran takes Satara Collector to High Court for contempt

national

Despite HC order in February 2018, 74-year-old has not yet been given the land he is entitled to

Hindurao Ingale with wife Mantabai, son Mahesh and daughter Vijaya Sapkal at their house in Hingoli in Karad, Satara

Despite having fought at the border for years until the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Hindurao Ingale has had to fight yet another battle back home for almost 50 years now. The 74-year-old war veteran from Satara is all set to move contempt of court proceedings in the Bombay High Court on Monday against the Satara collector and state revenue secretary for not providing him with land as per the government resolution of 1971.

The court had ruled in his favour in February 2018 stating that he was eligible for a piece of agricultural and residential land. The state has, however, delayed granting this land to him



Ingale with his lawyer Rajeshwar Panchal. File pics

Advocate Rajeshwar Panchal, appearing for Ingale pro bono, told mid-day that the war veteran was called to Mumbai this week to complete the formalities for the contempt proceedings which "we will be filing by Monday as we have already drafted and completed the documentation."

"It is very unfortunate that the government and collector of Satara have shown utter disregard to the order of the Honorable High Court which had granted justice to the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero by imposing a R50,000 fine to the government for the delay. It is disheartening to see that such indifference could be shown to a war veteran. I hope that strict action is taken against the contemnors under the Contempt of Courts Act," Panchal added.

Also Read: Veteran IAF pilots relive 1971 photo, 50-year-old image goes viral on social media



Ingale, who has written several letters to the government in the last four decades, is not too sure his wife will be taken care of after his demise. File pic

Ingale is being provided financial aid by Mumbai-based Prem Daryanani, a resident of Walkeshwar, who was moved by the mid-day report. Daryanani gives a monthly aid of R3,500 to Ingale through his family's Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust. An emotional Ingale, on board Mahalakhmi Express to Satara, said, "I am not able to walk due to my bullet injury and old age. I find it difficult to visit Mumbai frequently. I am made to run from courts to government offices to get my share of land. This is the case while I am alive, what will they do for my widow after my demise?"

Also Read: Mumbai-based trust comes to rescue of war veteran fighting for land

The contempt plea

In the contempt plea, advocate Panchal has stated that the petitioner "is entitled to four hectares of dry crop or jirayat land or two hectares of seasonally-irrigated or paddy land or one hectare of perennially-irrigated or bagayat land as also a residential plot admeasuring up to 300 sq m," according to two government resolutions (GR). The government had offered different lands to the petitioner but when they were subjected to inspection on behalf of the petitioner, the lands were either not in a position to be cultivated or were suffering litigations in various legal forums.

In his plea, Ingale has requested the court to direct the State of Maharashtra to allot the land in districts adjoining his such as Pune Rural, Ahmednagar or Nashik since the GR doesn't mention granting land in the district of the soldier's residence. The petitioner has also pleaded a plot for residence in the same district where he is granted agricultural land under the GR dated December 30, 1971.

Timeline of Ingale's fight

February 2008 Ingale had first appealed to the HC

February 2018 HC ruled in his favour

July 2018 HC directed state govt to allot land that was free from litigations

January 2019 Ingale moved writ petition in HC

February 2019 HC directed Ingale to file contempt proceedings against the state

Rs 50,000

Fine that HC imposed on state

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates