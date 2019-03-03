Mumbai-based trust comes to rescue of war veteran fighting for land

national

MID-DAY IMPACT >> Ex-soldier, who served as driver in the 1971 war and has been fighting for land he is due, will receive monthly aid of Rs 3,000 to tide over financial crisis

Hindurao Ingale lives with his wife Mantabai, 70, and two unemployed sons, Hemant, 45, and Mahesh, 40, in a small home in Hingnole village, Satara district. Pics/Atul Kamble

After mid-day reported about a Satara-based war veteran's decade-long battle to get land that he was due from the state government, a Mumbai-based trust has come forward to provide the septuagenarian financial support.

Since 2008, 74-year-old Hindurao Ingale - he worked as a driver in the Army and was attached to the 216 Medium Regiment during the 1971 Indo-Pak war - has been running from pillar to post for two plots of land, which he was entitled to, as per a government resolution (GR) issued on December 30, 1971.



A picture of Ingale in his mid 20s, when he served as a driver for the 216 Medium Regiment in the 1971 war

The Bombay HC had last month directed Ingale to file contempt proceedings against the state government for not adhering to its previous order of granting him land immediately. But Ingale, who lives with his wife Mantabai, 70, and two unemployed sons, Hemant, 45, and Mahesh, 40, has barely been able to make ends meet at home, and was dependent on his lawyer, Rajeshwar Panchal from Mumbai, who would deposit money into his bank every month.

Moved by the plight of the former Army man, Walkeshwar resident Prem Daryanani has decided to provide Ingale a monthly financial aid of Rs 3,000 through his family trust (Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust).

Daryanani was previously in the news for gifting the Army six acres of land, which now houses 12 buildings, including the Army Law College (ALC) that was inaugurated in July 2018. "We civilians need to extend support to any armed force personnel in need, especially the elderly. We must be sensitive and provide help in every possible way," he said.

He further added, "I have spoken to Ingale and his lawyer, and have asked them to submit an application for our record. Once I receive the same, the money will be transferred at the beginning of each month."

When contacted, Ingale's lawyer Panchal said, "I am grateful that the trust has agreed to provide financial aid to Ingale. He has absolutely no source of income or government pension."

An emotional Ingale said, "I was injured in the war and now, my sons are taking advantage of my disability. They are mostly under the influence of alcohol and even assault us at times. I am thankful to Daryanani for being so understanding of my condition."

SC to hear disability pension case

The Supreme Court this week accepted the special leave petition filed by Ingale's lawyer, challenging the HC's rejection of granting disability pension to the war veteran. During the 1971 war, Ingale had sustained a bullet that led to a disability, forcing him to retire within ten years of service, making him ineligible for pension. Ingale's lawyer had sought pension for the former soldier. "But the high court did not accept it, stating that there was a huge delay in filing the petition," said Panchal. The lawyer then moved the SC in December last year. The SC has now issued a notice to the Centre, seeking a response within four weeks' time.

