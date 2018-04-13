1988 road rage case: Punjab government hypocrisy exposed, says Harsimrat Kaur

Seeking punishment for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in connection with a 1988 road rage case, Harsimrat told ANI that the Punjab government seems confused



Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur said on Friday that Punjab government's hypocrisy has been exposed in regard to 1988 road rage case, wherein Punjab Congress leader and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is prime accused. Family of the victim has appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced. However, the Punjab government has appealed the apex court to uphold the three-year imprisonment.

'Their hypocrisy is exposed. The person who killed a poor man should be punished. Lawyer is giving one statement but CM is giving another. The government is in a state of confusion,' said Kaur.

The Punjab government on Thursday sought conviction of Sidhu in the road rage case. Lawyer appearing for the Punjab government told Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false.

The incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu allegedly hit one Gurnam Singh, 65, in an incident of road rage in Patiala, Punjab, resulting in death of the latter. The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

