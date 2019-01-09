2 arrested in Thane with pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh

crime

Pangolin scales are used in traditional Asian medicine, particularly in China and Vietnam

Representational Pic

Two persons were Tuesday arrested and a pangolin worth around Rs 40 lakh in the illicit wildlife market was recovered from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said the two, identified as Virar-resident Sagar Pawar (33) and Abdul Jalil Yunus Mahamrut (54) of Raigad, were picked up on a tip off from Mumbra-Panvel Highway. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, he added.

Pangolin scales are used in traditional Asian medicine, particularly in China and Vietnam.

The animal's scales are made of keratin, the same material that makes human fingernails and hair, and they have no proven medicinal value, and are also used as jewellery and decorations for rituals. Pangolin meat is also considered a delicacy in some countries.

Two species of pangolins, 'Manis crassicaudata' and 'Manis pentadacytla', found in India have been accorded highest protection with both being listed on Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever