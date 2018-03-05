2 cops injured in bomb explosion in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli

Two policemen were injured in the explosion of a pressure bomb, allegedly planted by Naxals, in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra early this morning





Assistant Police Inspector Atul Tawde and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Chawar were removing a banner put up by the Naxals near a culvert on Paknabhatti road. As they were taking off the banner, a pressure bomb connected to it went off, injuring both seriously. The two were shifted to Nagpur by helicopter and their condition was stable, the release said.



Naxals attacked a police jawan at a weekly market at Gatta Jambhiya in Etapalli tehsil in the district yesterday, but the attack was repulsed, the release added. Naxal activities are occasionally reported from the district which borders on Chhattisgarh.

