2 dead, 37 injured after bus overturns in Odisha

national

Reports suggest that the driver lost the control of the bus, allegedly due to over-speeding. 15 seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the Bhawanipatna district hospital

Representational image

Kalahandi: 2 people died on Monday after a bus carrying 50 passengers overturned near Jolka village in Kalahandi, Bhawanipatana district. At least 37 people were injured. The bus was travelling to Jeypore from Bhubaneswar.

Though there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest the driver lost the control of the bus, allegedly due to over-speeding. 15 seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the Bhawanipatna district hospital, 2 to Burla VSS Medical College and 20 minor injured to Kesinga Hospital. Police personnel and fire department are conducting rescue operations.

In another incident, a bus carrying college students and their instructors back from a botany field trip drove off a highway in a mountainous area, leaving 21 dead and 15 injured, police said. The bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 500 meters (1,640 feet), police said.

The Nepalese students and instructors from Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute had been visiting a farm in a nearby district. Rescue operations were difficult at the crash site near Ramri village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Vehicle crashes in mountainous Nepal are generally blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. The accident happened a week after a truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever