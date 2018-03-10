2 labourers run over while sleeping at parking lot in Kota

The labourers, identified as Durgashankar Yogi (30) and Phralad Kachi (35), were sleeping after sending their loaded vehicle to be unloaded in the industrial unit



Two labourers were killed today after they came under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle while sleeping in the parking area of a private industry in Kasar village here, police said. The labourers, identified as Durgashankar Yogi (30) and Phralad Kachi (35), were sleeping after sending their loaded vehicle to be unloaded in the industrial unit when at around 3 am, an unidentified vehicle ran over the two, killing them on the spot, SHO at Mandana police station, Nand Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem. "A case has been lodged against the driver of the unidentified vehicle under section 304 (A) of the IPC for causing death by negligence and investigation into the matter has been initiated," said Singh. "Efforts are underway to nab the driver," the SHO said

