20 army men come on screen for Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar

Sooraj Pancholi to collaborate with 20 soldiers for Satellite Shankar's promotional song

Sooraj Pancholi

In a bid to promote his next, an actioner that sees him as an Army man, Sooraj Pancholi will collaborate with select soldiers to film a promotional number for Satellite Shankar.

A source tells mid-day that the actor interacted with officials from Chitkul (Himachal Pradesh), Agra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over six months while working on the film. "He interacted with them to learn of their life and hardships. The makers pitched the idea of creating a promotional number with 20 of those he met. The video will be shot on May 15 in Mumbai," says the source.

Pancholi reveals that the team is currently zeroing in on a number for the video. "We wanted them to be part of this since our movie is dedicated to them and their hardships. The film has nothing to do with [our] international relations. It's merely a heart-wrenching take on our bravehearts."

