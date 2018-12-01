2.0 box office collection day 2: Film sees a dip, collects Rs.18 crore

regional-cinema

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film, 2.0 sees a dip on day two after its release

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' which took a super start on Day 1 at the box office, witnessed a drop on its second day. From minting Rs. 20.25 crores on the first day of its release, the film dropped to Rs. 18 crores on Day 2.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the box office collection. "#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version [sic]," read his post.

According to the trade analyst, there's a lot of scope for the movie to redeem itself over the weekend as the figures are expected to rise. However, the film has done tremendous business in Chennai by taking over Vijay's 'Sarkar' from the highest opening day in the city.

Fans of Rajinikanth danced and rejoiced across Chennai as the much-awaited '2.0' hit the screens on Thursday. Helmed by S. Shankar, the flick stars the 'Gold' actor as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He has taken over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot (Rajinikanth's character). Ensuring to 'reboot superpower', the sci-fi flick brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

