20-year-old son kills drunken father with an iron rod in fit of rage

He killed his father, a habitual drinker, after an argument broke out, said police on Saturday

In what can be called as a shocking incident, a 20-year-old son allegedly killed his father with an iron rod at their residence in Nagpur on Friday. He killed his father, a habitual drinker, after an argument broke out, said police on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased Santosh Benibagde was a habitual drinker. The incident occurred in Bidgaon area of the city Friday night after a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo, the police said in a release.

The accused Sachin Benibagde surrendered himself to police after committing the crime. A case has been registered against Sachin under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another similar incident, a 25-year-old groom was allegedly shot at by two unidentified men during his wedding procession in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said Tuesday.

The groom was hardly 500 metres away from his wedding venue in Madangir area when the incident took place on Monday night, they said.

The man, identified as, Badal, sustained a bullet injury on his right shoulder following which he was admitted to a nearby hospital. However, the victim returned to his wedding after initial treatment to complete the rituals, a senior police officer said.

After he completed the wedding rituals, Badal was again admitted to the hospital, he said.

Police said the bullet was stuck between the shoulder bones and doctors are taking a call on the surgery.

According to police, the wedding procession, which started from Khanpur, was hardly half a kilometre away from the venue when the incident took place around 10 pm. The groom was on a carriage while his relatives and guests were dancing on the road.

(With Inputs from PTI)

