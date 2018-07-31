Search

20-year-old woman sets herself, nine-month-old daughter on fire

Jul 31, 2018, 16:45 IST | mid-day online desk

Domestic dispute with husband led the woman to take the extreme step suspect cops

20-year-old woman sets herself, nine-month-old daughter on fire
Representational Picture

A tribal woman today allegedly committed suicide by setting herself and her nine-month-old daughter on fire in Mayurbhanj district, the police said. Thakurani Sing (20) set herself and her daughter ablaze after pouring kerosene oil on themselves at Jayabilla last night. Police suspected a domestic dispute could be the reason for the woman to take the extreme step.

The police suspect that a domestic dispute could be the reason for the woman to take the extreme step. The husband of the deceased woman, Sunaram Sing was not at home during the time of the incident.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra

Tags

odishasuicidenational news
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK