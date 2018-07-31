20-year-old woman sets herself, nine-month-old daughter on fire

Domestic dispute with husband led the woman to take the extreme step suspect cops

Representational Picture

A tribal woman today allegedly committed suicide by setting herself and her nine-month-old daughter on fire in Mayurbhanj district, the police said. Thakurani Sing (20) set herself and her daughter ablaze after pouring kerosene oil on themselves at Jayabilla last night. Police suspected a domestic dispute could be the reason for the woman to take the extreme step.

The police suspect that a domestic dispute could be the reason for the woman to take the extreme step. The husband of the deceased woman, Sunaram Sing was not at home during the time of the incident.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

