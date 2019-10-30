200th anniversary of The Bab celebrated

On Monday, over 300 members of the Bahá'i community of Mumbai came together at Patkar Hall in Marine Lines to celebrate the bicentennial birth anniversary of The Báb -Herald of Bahá'u'llah the Promised One and the Founder Prophet of the faith.

Bahai communities across the world have celebrated this day as one of the most important in the history of the faith. Speaking about the day, Nargis Gaur, secretary of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'i's of Mumbai, said, "He (The Báb) is called the Herald of the Bahá'i Faith or The Herald of Bahá'u'llah; his main mission, which lasted only for six years, was to announce the coming of the 'promised one' i.e. the Greater Prophet called Bahá'u'llah. He (The Báb) came to prepare the people and make them understand that the Greater Prophet was going to manifest himself."

According to Gaur, The Báb declared himself The Herald in 1844, and his regime lasted for six years till 1850, which is when he was martyred. "As mentioned in almost all religious scriptures, when a divine educator appears, usually humanity is propelled into an evolution cycle. In the prelude to the early 1900s, there was difficulty in travelling across the world from one place to another; there were wars, high death rates, and inequality between man and woman. Then all of a sudden, from the early 1900s, there was rapid evolution and we are where we are today. We believe that it is the coming of The Báb that has pushed humanity into this very quick progression cycle," said Tahirih Makhija, who delivered a speech about the significance of the day.

