2019 Vacations will hunt for adventure, self-realisation and memories!

Trends in Adventure Travel in 2019 are what we expect from - and the matured ones from the Generation Z. Their agenda of vacation is simple, specific and attainable

Today is the time when the traveler is all set out to do things that their heart desires. Right from picking the career of their interest to holidaying at select places, the young brood has got it all, and within their reach! People in their 20's to 50's are up for vacations that are coupled with adventurous elements. Seeking thrill, together with an experience that allows them to unplug, focus inward, and tap into the mental health benefits is the kind of retreat one is wanting these days.

According to the UNWTO, international tourism arrivals grew by 7% in 2017 to reach a total of 1.322 million departures. It will be interesting to know that as per ATTA 2018 report, tourism growth outpaced the growth of the global economy, job creation and tax revenues around the world. WTTC figured that in 2016, travel and tourism was responsible for just over 10% of global GDP and 10% of the world’s jobs. Visa estimates expect that by 2025, 280 million households will be traveling internationally, with much of that growth fueled by emerging markets.

Milind Bhide, Founder and Managing Director of Countryside Adventure Holidays says, "Trends in Adventure Travel in 2019 are what we expect from - and the matured ones from the Generation Z. Their agenda of vacation is simple, specific and attainable. This group of people will quest for relaxation, self actualisation, and experiences of a lifetime! These travellers will also manage to take up shopping, visitng friends and family or taking photographs for creating memories".

Bhide adds, "Travellers are expected focused, have special interests such as photography, activity based holidays such as cycling, trekking, skiing, desire solo travelling for comparatively longer durations and aim to go for a minimum of two international holidays a year. This cluster of travelers will be well-planned with early bookings, will have a definite itinerary and have an approach of holidays that will certainly rejuvenate their mind, body and soul."

In 2019 people will take longer holidays,travel to lesser known destinations. The long forgotten destinations will make a comeback, luxury and offbeat travel will continue to grow.

