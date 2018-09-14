21-year-old man commits suicide after his girlfriend is gang-raped

crime

The alleged rape took place under Katghora police station limits on September 1, said a police official

A 21-year-old man decided to end his life after his teenage girlfriend was allegedly raped by two men in Korba district of Chhattisgarh's, according to the police. The alleged gang rape took place under Katghora police station limits on September 1, said a police official.

The incident came to light only two days ago when the girl, who is 17 years of age, revealed it during the investigation of the suicide of Savan Sai, her boyfriend. The accused Ishwar Das (22) and Khem Kanwar (21) were arrested on the charges of gang-rape and abetment of suicide on Wednesday, said the official.

The girl stated to the cops that the accused Das and Kanwar accosted them when she was with boyfriend Sai near a school on the evening of September 1. The accused then allegedly thrashed the couple and raped her in front of her boyfriend Sai before leaving them at the scene, she said. The next day, on September 2, Sai learnt that the accused revealed details to some youths in the village about the incident, and it is probably due the that reason and the shame he felt, he hung himself at his house, the police official said.

After the girl told the police about the alleged rape, Das and Kanwar were arrested Wednesday, he said. Further investigation is underway.

In another rape incident that occurred a few days ago, a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a Standard VI student in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dankaur area, police said. The girl had apparently gone to feed her cow near her house when the accused, from the same village, allegedly raped her Tuesday, they said.

"He raped the girl and then threatened her of dire consequences if is she revealed the details to anyone," said a police official. However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her brother who approached the Dankaur police station where an FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 for rape and under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the inputs from the victim, the police started searching for the accused, who was on the run. Action on a tip-off, the accused was held in the wee hours Wednesday from his house, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

