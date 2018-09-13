Man rapes minor girl while she goes to feed her cow; arrested

crime

The girl had gone to feed her cow near her house when the accused, from the same village, allegedly raped her, said the police

Representational picture

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly raped a Standard VI student in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dankaur area, police said. The girl had apparently gone to feed her cow near her house when the accused, from the same village, allegedly raped her Tuesday, they said.

"He raped the girl and threatened her of dire consequences if is she revealed the incident to anyone," said a police official. However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her brother who approached the Dankaur police station where an FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 for rape and under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the inputs from the victim, the police started searching for the accused, who was on the run. Action on a tip-off, the accused was held in the wee hours Wednesday from his house, the official said. He has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

In another incident of minor rapes, an 11-year-old, Std V student was allegedly raped by a robber who barged into her house in Bandra (East) on Monday when her father was at work and her mother was out shopping. The accused is in his late 20s, said a source.

When the girl's mother returned home, she found the girl lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied. After she untied her daughter, she found out about what had happened. The girl and her mother registered a complaint with Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station. A case under stringent sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unknown person.

With inputs from PTI

