21-year-old man kills grandparents with a blunt object in Jammu and Kashmir

The accused was arrested after a search operation was launched by the police to nab him.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The accused, went to the room of his grandparents, identified as Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75), and allegedly hit them with a blunt object, killing both of them on the spot.

He fled after committing the crime. Later, he was arrested after a search operation was launched by the police to nab him. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused, police said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 16-day-old daughter here, police said. The incident had taken place Tuesday at Sundar Kamla Nagar in Sion, Central Mumbai, an official said. The 16-day-old girl had gone missing from the first floor of her parents' house when her mother Sama Ansari (25) went downstairs for some work, he said.

A complaint was lodged by the newborn baby's father at the Sion police station following which a case of kidnapping under IPC section 363 was registered, the official said. On Wednesday midnight, the girl's body was found on the rear side of her residence, following which a case of murder after kidnapping was registered, he said.

During the investigation, the police grew suspicious about Ansari and grilled her, he said, adding she was later arrested. However, the motive behind the murder was not yet known.

An officer said that it might be a heat of the moment what she did. We didn't ask for police custody as she is not keeping well and we didn't interrogate her or question her. We requested the court to grant her jail custody and to give her permission to complete her treatment in hospital."

