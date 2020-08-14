22 Kerala officials involved in plane crash rescue ops test positive for COVID-19

Officials near the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode. File pic/AP

Twenty-two officials, including Malappuram district collector K. Gopalakrishnan, his deputy and others of his staff in the collectorate, who were involved in the rescue operations after Kerala plane crash last week, have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

This new development comes at a time when the district police chief Abdul Karim tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Gopalakrishnan on August 7 took active part in the operations following the crash landing of the Air India Express flight from Dubai in a gorge at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode. However, he had gone into self-isolation after that and he tested positive on Friday.

Kerala Plane Crash: 30 CISF Staff In Quarantine

Eighteen people including both the pilots died in the crash and more than 150 were injured. All survivors were tested for COVID-19.

At least two passengers travelling home from Dubai on the ill-fated aircraft had tested positive for Covid-19. Following the accident, the Kerala Health Ministry had urged all those involved in relief operations to go into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

Malappuram has the second-highest number of COVID-19 positive cases -- 1,965 cases, after the state capital district.

The district medical officer's team is undertaking risk assessment and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

