22-year-old B.Com student ends life fearing exam result

In his suicide note, Shubham revealed that he was depressed as he feared that he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination

On Saturday, a 22-year-old man, student of B.Com. final year, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Akola district fearing that he would fail the exam, police said. The decased identified as Shubham Bonde allegedly hanged himself at his house at Higani Budruk village around 11.30 am.

Shubham was a student of Shri Shivaji College here. His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared that he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination. The body was sent for autopsy to the Government Medical College, Akola and further probe was on, said inspector Premanand Katre of Dahihanda police station.

In a similar incident, 21-year-old student jumped to death from the terrace of Kohinoor Tower, Shivaji Park, Dadar West in the wee hours of June 17, 2019. The deceased has been identified as Omkar Thakur, a fourth-year Physiotherapy Student at Physiotherapy School and Centre G S Medical College, KEM hospital and was preparing for his final examinations at the time of the incident.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased father Mahesh Thakur (58), worked as Chief Engineer with BMC and they lived at A/502-503, Kohinoor Tower. In his statement to the police, the father said, "Omkar was preparing for his final examination which started from June 12. He was concerned about his next paper on subject Cardio, which was on June 18."

According to police sources, Thakur in his statement further stated that on June 16, Omkar did mention to him about his concern and fear about the said examination. However on June 17 (Sunday), everything seemed normal, Omkar watched the India Pakistan world cup match with his parents Mahesh and Preethi (51). His eldest sister Tanvi is doing her doctorate in Pharmacology in the USA. After the cricket match around 11 pm, Omkar went to his room, informing his father that he would wake up early at 4 am and would continue with his studies.

On Monday, around 5.45 am, Mahesh, woke up and was surprised to find the door of Omkar's room was open and he was not in the room. The air-condition and his study books were lying on the bed. Mahesh looked for Omkar but when he failed to locate him in the house, he went to his wife Preethi and informed that Omkar was not at home. Read the full story here.

With inputs from PTI

