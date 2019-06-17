Mumbai: 21-year-old physiotherapy student commits suicide at KEM hospital

national

The deceased has been identified Omkar Thakur, a fourth-year Physiotherapy Student at Physiotherapy School and Centre G S Medical College, KEM hospital

A 21-year-old student jumped to death from the terrace of Kohinoor Tower, Shivaji Park, Dadar West in the wee hours of June 17, 2019. The deceased has been identified Omkar Thakur, a fourth-year Physiotherapy Student at Physiotherapy School and Centre G S Medical College, KEM hospital and was preparing for his final examinations at the time of the incident.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased father Mahesh Thakur (58), worked as Chief Engineer with BMC and they lived at A/502-503, Kohinoor Tower. In his statement to the police, the father said, "Omkar was preparing for his final examination which started from June 12. He was concerned about his next paper on subject Cardio, which was on June 18."

According to police sources, Thakur in his statement further stated that on June 16, Omkar did mention to him about his concern and fear about the said examination. However on June 17 (Sunday), everything seemed normal, Omkar watched the India Pakistan world cup match with his parents Mahesh and Preethi (51). His eldest sister Tanvi is doing her doctorate in Pharmacology in the USA. After the cricket match around 11 pm, Omkar went to his room, informing his father that he would wake up early at 4 am and would continue with his studies.

On Monday, around 5.45 am, Mahesh, woke up and was surprised to find the door of Omkar's room was open and he was not in the room. The air-condition and his study books were lying on the bed. Mahesh looked for Omkar but when he failed to locate him in the house, he went to his wife Preethi and informed that Omkar was not at home.



Omkar Thakur

At the same time, the doorbell rang, and Mahesh was surprised to spot a policeman at their door, who showed them a mobile picture of an injured man lying in a pool of blood in the society compound. Mahesh immediately identified the man was none other than his son Omkar.

According to the police, the night watchman Avinash Dalvi, heard a huge thud in the early morning hours of Monday and when he rushed to find a man lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the Shivaji Park police, whose mobile 1 vehicle rushed to the spot and took the injured man to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have recorded the statement of Omkar's parents and have started an inquiry into the case. The police have also learnt prima facie that Omkar might have jumped from the terrace of the twelve-floor building. The society had left the terrace door open for the last few months.

The Shivaji Park police have registered a case under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code and the body was taken to Sion postmortem center, where forensic surgeons have given preliminary cause of death as 'shock due to Polytrauma' and on request of the father, the body will be kept in the mortuary until his sister return from the USA.

The entire teaching fraternity and colleagues at the Physiotherapy department are in shock and are finding it difficult to believe that Omkar would take such an extreme step. He was academically doing well and was an active participant in college activities.

