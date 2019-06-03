27-year-old and 55-year-old commit suicide in Virar

national

While the woman was found hanging by a nylon rope at her home in Virar, the man jumped from the fourth floor of the building he resided in

Samita Satish Dongarkar and Vithhal Dhuri. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two incidents of suicide were reported to the Virar police on Saturday. The first one was that of Narangi Pada resident Samita Satish Dongarkar, 27. She was found hanging by a nylon rope at her home in the Gangadas building. No suicide note has been recovered yet.

According to the investigating officer Ranjit Singh Pardesi, "Her family found her dead body and informed the local police. We rushed to the spot. After conducting the panchnama, the body was sent for an autopsy and an ADR was registered."

In the second incident, Kopri Gaon resident Vithhal Dhuri, 55, committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building he resided in. At the time of the incident, his children were at home. Dhuri was found seriously injured after the fall and rushed to the local hospital, where he died during treatment.

Cops have recovered a suicide note from his possession in which he has revealed that he took the extreme step because of the mental and financial stress brought on for months by his and his wife's ill-health.

During investigations, it was revealed both of his wife's kidneys had failed and one of his had as well. The Virar police has registered ADRs in the cases and is carrying out investigations, Pardesi said.

