22-year-old dies after consuming poison as India crashes out of World Cup

The village is in Golamunda block of Kalahandi district of the state

Kalahandi: One youth from Singahlbadi village of Odisha seems to have taken it particularly hard after Indian cricket team's defeat at the 2019 World Cup. The youth had allegedly ended his life by consuming poison after Wednesday's semifinal match with New Zealand.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Banalata Devi told ANI: "A 22-year old Sambaru Bhoi was diagnosed with poison in his stomach after he was bought to the hospital this morning."

Reportedly, Bhoi had lost a bet to his friends when India lost the match at the world cup. The youth was found unconscious in his paddy fields this morning and was rushed to the hospital by his family.

"He was first admitted to Dharamgarh Subdivisional Hospital and later shifted to Bhawanipatna district hospital as his condition did not improve," Devi said.

However, the patient's condition is stable now and out of danger, according to the CDMO who added that he may be shifted again if the need arises.

In another incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area here, police said on Friday.

The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing on Monday and when she reached home on Tuesday, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

During the initial investigation, we found that Ansari married to the girl at an Arya Samaj temple, the SSP said. Both are neighbours and know each other for a very long time, he added. We have also questioned the temple's priest who conducted their marriage. However, the investigation is at the initial stage and things will become clear after some time. Gupta said.

With inputs from ANI

