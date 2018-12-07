22-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying countrymade pistol

crime

One 9 mm countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one magazine along with one motorcycle were recovered from the man's possession

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying countrymade pistol, the police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Arjun Park, Najafgarh. On Tuesday at around 6.45 pm, police apprehended the accused after a brief chase during patrolling near Prem Vihar, Najafgarh, a senior police officer said.



During checking, one 9 mm countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one magazine along with one motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old auto driver was arrested for allegedly carrying illegal country-made pistol from Dwarka, the police said Monday. The accused was identified as Dharmavir, a resident of Phase 1 in Qutab Vihar, they added. On Sunday at around 10 am, police tried to stop an auto rickshaw at Sector-1, Dwarka. The driver tried to flee but was later apprehended after a brief chase.

An auto rickshaw and one country-made pistol were recovered from him, police said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates