22-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying countrymade pistol

Dec 07, 2018, 11:15 IST | mid-day online desk

One 9 mm countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one magazine along with one motorcycle were recovered from the man's possession

22-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying countrymade pistol
Representational Picture

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying countrymade pistol, the police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Arjun Park, Najafgarh. On Tuesday at around 6.45 pm, police apprehended the accused after a brief chase during patrolling near Prem Vihar, Najafgarh, a senior police officer said.

During checking, one 9 mm countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one magazine along with one motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old auto driver was arrested for allegedly carrying illegal country-made pistol from Dwarka, the police said Monday. The accused was identified as Dharmavir, a resident of Phase 1 in Qutab Vihar, they added. On Sunday at around 10 am, police tried to stop an auto rickshaw at Sector-1, Dwarka. The driver tried to flee but was later apprehended after a brief chase.

An auto rickshaw and one country-made pistol were recovered from him, police said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

new delhiCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking! 80-year-old man arrested on suspicion of raping a cow

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK