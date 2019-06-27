22-year-old man arrested with 500 gram heroin worth over 75 lakhs

crime

The accused revealed that he has been peddling drugs for about two years and was arrested last year for selling heroin

Representational Picture

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was arrested with 500 grams of heroin, worth more than Rs 75 lakhs in the international market, the police said. The accused, who was identified as Hussain is a resident of Taimur Nagar and was nabbed from a Dharmshala near the Safdarjung hospital gate on June 20.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has been peddling drugs for about two years and was arrested last year for selling heroin," said AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). He came out of jail in October 2018 and started peddling drugs again, the officer said.

Hussain also worked in a placement agency at Safdarjung Enclave as an office boy and managed to hide his real identity, police said.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly supplying heroin from Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The accused, identified as Pappu, is a resident of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 460 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore in the international market was seized from his possession.

During the investigation, police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid near Jalebi Chowk in Sultanpuri and he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

