40-year-old man arrested for supplying heroin in Delhi

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly supplying heroin from Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, officials said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Pappu, is a resident of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 460 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore in the international market was seized from his possession, the said.



During the investigation, police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid near Jalebi Chowk in Sultanpuri and he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

In another similar case, A 37-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday after mephedrone worth Rs 8.48 lakh was seized from him by Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Nafis Abdul Rahim Khan near Mumbai Central railway station, the official from the anti-narcotics cell said.

During his search, the police recovered 212 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant which is also known as 'meow-meow' and 'MD', from him, he said. The value of the prohibited drug was estimated to be around Rs 4.48 lakh, he said. Khan was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Yesterday, the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra claimed to have busted an inter-state racket of illegal sale of medicines meant for defence and ESIC hospitals and arrested nine people, an official said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly procured an anti-diabetic medicine, Galvus 50 mg manufactured by Novartis company, for sale in the retail market by erasing its stamp mentioning 'for defence' and 'not for sale', Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said in a release.

(With inputs from PTI)

