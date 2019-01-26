22-year-old woman kicked out of gym for wearing revealing crop top

hatke

Marny, 22 was kicked out of a gymnasium as the crop top she wore, that barely showed off her stomach, was deemed too distracting for the people around her.

Marny posing in her gym outfit

This bizarre story about a woman being kicked out of a gym because her crop top was too short to keep the men focused on their workout has hit Twitter with a boom. She was accused of distracting other people with her outfit and was asked to think about her attire, which flashed about an inch of flesh on her stomach.

Marny, 22, a law student, was left shocked when a female member of the gym she'd been attending in Constance, Germany for the last two years approached and told her, "you can't train like that" and pointed out to her work out outfit which was a black crop top and trousers.

According to the staff at the gym, this outfit was too "distracting". According to Standard.co.uk, Marny said: "She told me 'you can't train like that' and I was just looking at her confused because I didn't know what she meant.” She said, 'You can't wear a sports bra. I was shocked because it wasn't a sports bra and even if it was, why not?" She added: "The trainer said it was distracting for other guests around."

Marny took this online and posted a photo of her gym clothes on Twitter, which showed only a small portion of skin around her stomach. Captioning the picture, she wrote: "Just got kicked out of my gym, because my clothes were too 'revealing' (see photo) and were confusing the men in the gym.” She added: "What century are we in again? So sad."

just got kicked out of my gym, because my clothes were to “revealing” (see photo) and were confusing the men in the gym. What century are we in again? So sad. pic.twitter.com/VLreFdLJg4 — mayreads (@may_reads) January 22, 2019

This post immediately went viral, bagging over 1,700 likes. Many people on Twitter supported Marny and shamed the unnamed gym.

