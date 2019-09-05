23-year-old vagabond arrested for killing a man in South Delhi area

On Thursday, the Delhi police arrested a 23-year-old vagabond for allegedly killing a man who suspected him of stealing a water motor from his house in the South Delhi area in New Delhi. According to the police sources, the accused, identified as Saheen, who is a vagabond was arrested from the Nizamuddin area.

A 23-year-old vagabond has been arrested for killing a man who suspected him of stealing a #watermotor from his house in the #SouthDelhi area, the police said on September 5.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/rFJQTFPxYR — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 5, 2019

According to the police officials, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur on August 28. The deceased is said to have accused the culprit of stealing a water motor from his house. The deceased, identified as Manoj was stabbed to death by Saheen, who has been on the run since the time he committed the crime. The deceased had sustained eight stab injuries. It is said that Manoj suspected Saheen of stealing a water pump from his house.

Also Read: 27-year-old gym trainer arrested for killing father in New Delhi

According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj's uncle Sonu disclosed that Manoj had gone to the night shelter as he suspected the vagabond Saheen had stolen the pump from his house. He further said that an altercation took place between the two. Later, Manoj again went to the night shelter to confront Saheen but Saheen stabbed Manoj and fled from the place of the incident.

A senior police officer said, "Initially, there was no clue about Saheen as he was a vagabond and had spent most of his life in night shelters. Investigations revealed that he had been involved in 4 other criminal cases including an attempt to murder, hurt and robbery. Jail records were checked and it was found that he had been in jail for more than 3 years."

During their investigation, the police managed to obtain the details of his father but later found out that his father had left Delhi a few years back. The officer further said, "All his relatives were contacted and several raids were conducted. Sources were deployed and on Wednesday night, we received information that Saheen would be coming to Nizamuddin area near Barapulla flyover. Following the information, a trap was laid and Saheen was apprehended. During the investigation, the knife used in the commission of the crime was also recovered at the instance of Saheen."

Also Read: Man stabbed, shot to death in South Delhi

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates