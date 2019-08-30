Man stabbed, shot to death in South Delhi

crime

A 24-year old man was stabbed and shot to death in Tigri, South Delhi. The reason behind the murder is yet unknown

The police said that a 24-year-old man was stabbed and shot to death in South Delhi's Tigri late on Wednesday night. Six suspects have been identified in the case by the police. While the victim had two criminal cases registered against him, one of the accused has a previous murder case. No arrests have been made in the case as of now and the motive behind the murder is yet to be determined.

The dead man has been identified by the police as Rohit who was a resident of JJ camp in Tigri. As per the police, they received a call from the police control room on Wednesday around 11 pm and were told that some men had shot a man after a quarrel. A senior police officer said that by the time, a police team reached the Sangam Vihar police station, Rohit's relatives had already taken him to Batra hospital. When the police reached the hospital, Rohit had been pronounced dead. While his body was sent for autopsy, a case of murder was registered so that probe can be initiated, according to the officer.

Hindustan Times quoted the officer saying, “Doctors told police that Rohit had been stabbed eight times and had two gunshot injuries. It looked like he was shot from close range. Preliminary probe revealed that Rohit had an altercation with one Akash during Wednesday afternoon over some petty issue. Locals told police that later in the night when Rohit was returning home, Akash, his two brothers Annu and Kapil and at least three others intercepted him and started a fight with him.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said they have identified six men so far.

“One of them has a murder case of 2016 against him. Another suspect we have identified was caught in 2012 under the Excise Act for smuggling liquor. Rohit, who was unemployed, also has two cases of assault registered against him. We have detained a few men for questioning and teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Singh said.

