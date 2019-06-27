42-year-old Haryana Congress leader shot dead at gym

national

Representational Picture

On Thursday, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants at the car park of a gym, the police said.

Chaudhary was parking his car outside the gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired on the car from two sides killing him on the spot. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, ASP Jaivir Raathee said. As many as 12 spent cartridges were found on the spot, the police officer said.

Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Raathee said. A case has been registered and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, the ASP said.

In a similar incident, a truck driver was shot dead on Thursday by security guards of a sand mine in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district for allegedly paying Rs 30 as 'rangdaari' (extortion) to them instead of Rs 50, a police official said. Station house officer, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, said the incident took place around 4 am.

The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine-3 got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari', he said. "There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar," the SHO said. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case has been filed against four persons, including the mine owner, Pandey said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, he said. Read the full story here.

