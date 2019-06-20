Truck driver shot dead over Rs 20 in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Banda: A truck driver was shot dead on Thursday by security guards of a sand mine in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district for allegedly paying Rs 30 as 'rangdaari' (extortion) to them instead of Rs 50, a police official said. Station house officer, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, said the incident took place around 4 am.

The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine-3 got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari', he said. "There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar," the SHO said. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case has been filed against four persons, including the mine owner, Pandey said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, he said.

In another incident, one person was allegedly killed after an altercation over the grazing of goats at Fatehpur in Maniyar area, states police. The victim has been identified as Ajay Singh (45). The victim was attacked by Kanahiya Rajbhar and Ram Kishun with a stick after one of their goats entered his fields, SP Devendra Nath said. Ajay Singh died on the spot. The SP said an FIR had been registered and attempts were on to nab the accused.

With inputs from PTI

