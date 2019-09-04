27-year-old gym trainer arrested for killing father in New Delhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi police arrested a 27-year-old gym trainer for allegedly killing his "abusive" father in Dwarka's Jaffarpur Kalan area in New Delhi. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar is a resident of Khera Dabur village. According to the police investigation, Amit shot his father, Ashok after the two had an argument over a domestic issue on August 27. Amit has been absconding since then.

During the police investigation, Amit revealed that his father was a very abusive man. He used to abuse even in front of his children and the women members of the family. Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said, "On August 27, Ashok confronted Amit on some domestic issue but he did not pay heed which irked Ashok and he started abusing Amit and his minor daughters. Later, Amit took out a pistol and shot his father when he was playing cards with his friends in the neighbourhood and escaped to Haryana."

Acting on a tip-off, the Dwarka police laid a trap and arrested Amit when he came to his village to meet someone. According to the police officials, Amit was planning to meet some friends in his village in order to arrange money so that he could escape to Nepal but the police foiled his plan and nabbed him before he could flee.

The police recovered one pistol, 14 live cartridges and one bike from his possession. Amit used to work as a freelance bouncer and full-time trainer at a local gym.

