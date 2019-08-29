24-year-old man stabbed, shot dead following a tiff in South Delhi

crime

The deceased was stabbed eight times before being shot at twice from close range

On Thursday, a 24-year-old man was hacked to death following a tiff by three to four men in the Tigri area of South Delhi. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rohit was stabbed eight times before being shot at twice from close range by the accused Akash, his brother Annu, Kapil and few others.

The police got a call on the from the police control room about the incident. When the police reached the spot, the deceased was shifted to Batra Hospital by his relatives. He succumbed to injuries there and was declared dead on arrival. The south Delhi police have registered a case under section 302/34 of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Tigri police station.

Parminder Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South district, said, "During the investigation, it was found that Rohit had an altercation with Akash during the day. In the night, Akash, his brother Annu, Kapil and few others intercepted Rohit and stabbed and fired at him multiple times," said Singh.

The South Delhi police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area in order to know the crime sequence and whereabouts of the accused.

With inputs from IANS

