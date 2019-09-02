30-year-old shopkeeper kills self after killing wife over dispute in Uttar Pradesh

crime

After killing his wife, Manoj shot himself dead with his licensed gun at his residence in Uttar Pradesh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Monday, a 30-year-old shopkeeper shot himself dead before killing his wife over some dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. According to the police, the deceased identified as Manoj Kumar shot his wife Seema, 28, using his licenced gun at his residence in Ladpur village in Khatauli block.

After killing his wife, Manoj shot himself dead with his revolver. The police have sent their bodies for post-mortem and the gun has been recovered.

Also Read: 41-year-old man hangs himself from a tree, police suspect suicide

In a similar incident, a 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Karnal district. The police suspects were arrested immediately. The deceased, Rajiv Gupta was attacked when he and his driver left the hospital for Chaura Bazar in a vehicle.

According to police sources, three masked men stopped their motorcycle in front of the SUV and fired at Gupta. The doctor, who suffered two bullet wounds, succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The main accused, Pawan, and his two accomplices, Raman and Shiv Kumar, were immediately nabbed by the police from the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.

According to the police, the accused Pawan, who worked as a dialysis technician, revealed that he was terminated from services last December. Apparently, he was upset as he could not get a job anywhere because of the alleged influence of the doctor, The police also recovered a .32 bore locally-made gun from the accused.

Also Read: Woman attempts to kill self, dies during treatment; husband held

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates