41-year-old man hangs himself from a tree, police suspect suicide

According to police sources, the deceased was unemployed and had also gone to Delhi in search of a job but failed

On Sunday, a 41-year-old man committed by hanging himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. According to sources, the deceased identified as Pooran Singh was found hanging from a tree in a forest. The police suspect that the deceased committed suicide.

The deceased is a resident of Maheshpur road in Bilram area under the jurisdiction of Dholna police jurisdiction. According to sources, the deceased's family had not eaten food for the past five days. According to police sources, the deceased was unemployed and had also gone to Delhi in search of a job but failed.

The man was unable to make ends meet and could not support his wife or children. His family was forced to either stay hungry or beg for food from neighbours. The deceased 9-year-old daughter said, "For the past five days, we haven't eaten a thing. I am ill but there is no money to buy medicine or food."

Naib Tehsildar, Kirti Chaudhary, who visited the deceased's house said: "No one informed us. But I have immediately provided ration with the help of the supply officer." But according to Kasganj police PRO Ajay Bhadoria, the deceased was a drug addict and autopsy report proved that there was food in his stomach.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, "The information regarding no food at his house is being probed by the Additional District Magistrate but initial investigation suggests that the family had taken ration on August 5," reports news agency IANS.

