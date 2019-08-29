Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Jharkhand jail

national

The inmate, Ashish Kumar Munda, was found hanging from the ceiling of the toilet on Wednesday

Jharkhand:

An undertrial prisoner has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a jail washroom in Ramgarh district in Jharkhand, police stated on Thursday. The inmate identified as Ashish Kumar Munda was recovered on Wednesday hanging from the ceiling of the toilet in the jail, a senior police officer stated. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and Munda used a towel to put an end to his life," he said.

According to news agency, PTI, the incident took place five days after he was arrested in connection with a rape and murder case, Prabhat Kumar, the district Superintendent of Police stated. The body has been sent for autopsy and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the case, he added. The news agency reported that the deceased, Ashish Kumar Munda was arrested by officers of Rajrappa police station on August 24, he added.

In another incident, a body of a 21-year-old youth was found hanging over the Bhayander Railway Bridge. After local fisherman noticed it, they immediately informed the police. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Rajdev Yadav, 21, who was residing in a rented flat in Koparkhairane. The deceased was an employee at the airline ticket booking office situated in Mahape located near Ghansoli in New Mumbai. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the Bhayander railway bridge with a noose made from a saree.

"Information was received that an unknown male was hanging over the Bhayander railway bridge. Ajit Singh, along with GRP, RPF officials and a hamal reached the spot immediately. The Navghar police also reached the spot and helped bring down the body," said an official. "While the official searched his bag, several documents were found which revealed his identity as Rajdev Shantram Yadav age 21, residing in Sevata apartments, Copper sector 19 C, New Mumbai," said police official Ajit Rathod from Navghar police station

