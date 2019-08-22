Young couple commit suicide, police suspect loan burden behind decision

crime

After conducting the post-mortem, the police registered a case of unnatural death

In a shocking incident which took place on Thursday in Tripura, a young couple, who got married nearly eight months ago committed suicide by hanging themselves. The shocking incident took place at Ambassa, headquarters of Dhalai district in northern Tripura.

According to police sources, a loan burden must have forced the young couple to take the extreme step. A police official said that they have managed to recover the bodies of the two deceased, identified as Pankaj Deb (26) and Papia Das (19) from their thatched house.

The police also conducted a postmortem of the bodies and a probe is on in the matter. The Tripura police have registered a case of unnatural death. According to the police official, the deceased Pankaj was an auto-rickshaw driver and was the sole bread earner of the family.

In a similar incident, parents of an 8-month-old baby committed suicide in their house in Puducherry after a quarrel took place between the couple. According to the police sources, the child's father was an alcoholic and worked at a private firm. The police said the couple used to fight quite frequently.

Apparently, the man was drunk when he came home and got into a dispute with his wife. His wife allegedly hanged himself when he had gone out. He too ended his life when he returned home, according to the police.

With inputs from IANS

