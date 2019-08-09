Mumbai: Teen girl commits suicide for not being allowed to play games on phone

mumbai

The teenage girl was rebuked by her mother, who asked her study for her exams first and snatched her phone

A 13-year-old girl committed suicide after her mother snatched her mobile phone when she was playing a video game, on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased was a class VIII student and she was living with her parents in Kanchpada at Malad west.

"While her school exams were ongoing, she returned home one day and started playing games on her mobile phone. Her mother then snatched her phone telling her to prepare for the next day’s exam instead. In a fit of rage, she hung herself from the ceiling fan in the house as soon as her mother left home for work at around 11 am," said a police officer from Malad police station.

“When her father, who works in a nearby locality, returned home for some work, he found his daughter hanging from the ceiling and immediately informed his wife and the police,” the official added. The police have registered a case of accidental death and the body has been sent for post mortem, he added further.

